x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Traffic

Crash closes 33 at Best Street, going into downtown

Buffalo Police were on the scene of the crash, which was reported around 4:15 p.m., according to NITTEC. The 33 has since reopened.

More Videos

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A crash temporarily closed the 33 at Best Street, heading into downtown Buffalo, during the late-afternoon commute on Thursday.

All traffic was being diverted off the 33 at Best Street. Drivers were being asked to find alternate routes if they are heading downtown.

Buffalo Police were on the scene of the crash, which was reported around 4:15 p.m., according to NITTEC. NITTEC later provided an update, saying the scene was clear shortly past 5 p.m. and that traffic soon returned to normal.

Related Articles

Before You Leave, Check This Out