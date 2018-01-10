COBB COUNTY, Ga. - Hundreds of drivers were stuck in bumper-to-bumper traffic Monday morning after a tractor-trailer carrying over 80 head of cattle overturned on Interstate 285.

Cobb County Police said the livestock trailer flipped as it was attempting to exit from I-285 Eastbound to Interstate 75 North just after 3 a.m. Monday.

Officials said the trailer was carrying 89 head of cattle. Many of the cows escaped from the trailer and were responsible for numerous other wrecks on the interstate.

Within the hour, there was a wreck at I-285 EB at Powers Ferry, the tractor-trailer overturned at the I-285 EB ramp from I-75 and the third accident was at I-285 NB at Highway 41 (Cobb Parkway).

Cobb County Police and Cobb County Animal Services responded to the crash site and corralled the livestock.

As of 12:30 p.m. Monday, police said 87 of the cows were accounted for with 10 of them being deceased. Police said two cows are still missing. It is possible the two cows are in the area of Sandy Spring since some of the captured cows roamed there earlier, police said.

RELATED | Cows killed in Atlanta interstate crashes honored with new PETA billboard

Cobb County Police are in the process of finishing up recovery operations and working to transport the cows to a facility in Calhoun, Georgia. Police said if you see the two missing cows, to call 911.

Will Bentley with the Georgia Cattleman Association told 11Alive accidents involving livestock are rare. He said roughly a million cattle are produced out of the state and 400,000 to 450,000 get transported each year. Bentley also said that millions of cows from states like Florida also get transported through Georgia.

He said that cattle drivers abide by the same regulations as commercial truck drivers and they are always looking at regulations.

Cows escape after crash on I-285

© 2018 WXIA