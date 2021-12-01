Gov. Hochul suspends Construction-related lane closures during peak holiday travel

Gov. Kathy Hochul ordered that no non-essential lane closures should take place between Thursday and Monday for the next two weeks.

NEW YORK — Traveling during the holidays is stressful enough. To help ease that stress, all non-essential lane closures have been suspended during peak holiday travel times.

Gov. Kathy Hochul announced on Wednesday that land closures for road and bridge construction will be suspended beginning Thursday at 6 a.m. through Monday, Dec. 27 at 6 a.m. Non-essential lane closures will also be halted Thursday, Dec. 30 at 6 a.m. through January 3 at 6 a.m.

"We are in the midst of one of the busiest travel times of the year and we want to ensure all New Yorkers are able to reach their destinations safely and without delay, so they can enjoy the holiday season," Governor Hochul said. "To that end, we are suspending construction on state roads to help ease traffic during this time. I wish all New Yorkers a wonderful holiday season and remind them to please drive responsibly and help ensure this is a happy and safe time for all."

Some work will continue behind permanent concert barriers or for emergency repairs, according the release.

"We also want to remind drivers that due to the service area redevelopment project, 10 service areas are closed along the Thruway for renovations, so please plan your stops accordingly. Fuel services remain open at all locations, and no two consecutive service areas are closed in the same direction of travel. I wish all New Yorkers a happy holiday and New Year," New York State Thruway Authority Executive Director Matthew J. Driscoll said.

AAA estimates that 109 million people will travel during the holiday season, an almost 34% increase from last year. In a partnership with INRIX, AAA estimated the best and the worst times to travel over the next two weeks.

Dec. 23 - Worst times to travel: noon-6 p.m., Best times to travel: after 7 p.m.

Christmas Eve - Worst times to travel: 2-6 p.m., Best times to travel: before 1 p.m.

Christmas - Minimal congestion expected all-day

Dec. 26 - Worst times to travel: 1-7 p.m., Best times to travel: before noon

Dec. 27 - Worst times to travel: 5-6 p.m., Best times to travel: before 1 p.m.

Dec. 28 - Worst times to travel: 1-7 p.m., Best times to travel: before noon

Dec. 29 - Worst times to travel: 1-7 p.m., Best times to travel: before 11 a.m.

Dec. 30 - Worst times to travel: 1-7 p.m., Best times to travel: before noon

New Year's Eve - Worst times to travel: 2-4 p.m., Best times to travel: before 1 p.m. and after 5 p.m.

New Year's Day - Minimal congestion expected all-day

Jan. 2 - Worst times to travel: 2-6 p.m., Best times to travel: before 1 p.m.

“The holidays are especially stressful on drivers - everyone wants the perfect gift, and emotions can run high trying to find it,” said Elizabeth Carey, director of public relations at AAA WCNY. “Minor frustrations in parking lots can turn deadly when drivers take their anger out on other drivers. It’s important to use caution and end 2021 as safely as possible.”