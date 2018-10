TONAWANDA, N.Y. - There's been no talk about snow yet in the forecast, but some municipalities are prepping for winter.

The City of Tonawanda is reminding residents that parking restrictions begin October 1. There will be no overnight parking on city streets, or city lots, from 2 a.m - 6 a.m.

The winter parking restriction will remain in effect until March 31.

