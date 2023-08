The Niagara County Sheriff shared that Willow Street in Lockport will be closed.

LOCKPORT, N.Y. — The Niagara County Sheriff shared in a post on social media in Tuesday morning that Lockport residents should be aware of a road closure that will last until Friday.

The road that will be closed is Willow Street, and it will be closed daily until 4 p.m. due to roadwork being done by NYSEG.

The street will go back to normal traffic hours on Friday.