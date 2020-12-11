Cashless tolling to go live in New York State overnight on Friday

NY Governor Andrew Cuomo says it is more than a month ahead of schedule.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — 2 On Your Side has been reporting about the cashless tolling system that is coming to New York State for a while and finally, we have an answer on when it's going to go live.

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced Thursday cashless tolling will go live on the New York State Thruway's ticketed system during the overnight hours of Friday, November 13, into Saturday, November 14.

Cuomo says it is more than a month ahead of schedule.

"The completion of this exciting new project will help Thruway travelers save time, as well as reduce traffic, cut greenhouse gas emissions and improve air quality all along the system," Governor Cuomo said in a release. "Getting this cashless tolling system done and getting it done early shows that -even in these trying times - New York will never stop innovating and never stop building for its future"

The state says cash will no longer be accepted as a form of payment at toll booths and printed toll tickets will not be handed out. Cuomo urges all New Yorkers to get an E-Z Pass.

E-ZPass has also released a new TollsNY mobile app to help motorists manage their E-ZPass accounts, find and pay Tolls by Mail invoices, and get important account alerts for tolls accrued at Thruway, MTA, and Port Authority tolling sites.

The entire project cost $355 million.

How The Cashless Tolling System Works

The last of the overhead steel gantries that will read your E-ZPass or license plates were installed in late summer.

The various appendages one can see on them have different functions.

The white squares that look like pizza boxes are what read E-ZPasses.

Double sets of cameras take photos of the front and back license plates of vehicles without them.

There are also built in functions to differentiate various classes of vehicles to assess the proper toll.

Devices in the road can tell how many axles are on a vehicle, and there are also height sensors to deduce, for example, if a passenger car is passing beneath, or a tractor trailer, and subsequently how much to charge.