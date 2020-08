NITTEC reports the vehicle fire happened beyond exit one, Delaware Avenue, around 5:13 p.m.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A car on fire has closed the right lane on I-290 West and is causing congestion to back up beyond Colvin Boulevard.

NITTEC reports the vehicle fire happened beyond exit one, Delaware Avenue, around 5:13 p.m.

Fire crews have responded to the scene. At this time, it's unknown how the fire began or if anyone has been injured in the incident.

This is a developing story, we will update as we learn more.