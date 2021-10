According to NITTEC, Route 33 west is currently closed at Best Street due to a crash.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Drivers are experiencing delays Monday morning on Route 33 west due to a car crash.

According to NITTEC, Route 33 west is currently closed at Best Street due to the crash. The accident was reported just after 10 a.m.

As of 10:20 a.m. traffic congestion was reported from Route 198 to Best Street, which is about 1.3 miles. It's unknown when the roadway will reopen.