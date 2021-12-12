NYS Thruway lifts empty tractor trailer ban; Buffalo Skyway reopens following damaging winds

Early Sunday morning, the New York State Thruway lifted its ban on empty tractor trailers.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Gusty winds battered much of Western New York Saturday afternoon and evening, resulting in many road closures and travel advisories.

Early Sunday morning, the New York State Thruway lifted its ban on empty tractor trailers. The ban was put in place Saturday afternoon for both Western New York and the Finger Lakes region in result of a High Wind Warning.

The New York State Department of Transportation (NYSDOT) also reopened the Buffalo Skyway Sunday morning following the storm. After a ban was put in place for tractor trailers and box trucks Saturday afternoon, the Skyway was later closed in both directions, from Church Street in downtown Buffalo to Ridge Road in Lackawanna.

A travel advisory was also put in place for Niagara County on Saturday due to the storm. According to the Niagara County Sheriff's Office, that advisory has been lifted.