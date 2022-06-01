Buffalo Skyway closed due to inclement weather

Due to heavy snow in the city, the Buffalo Skyway was closed in both directions Thursday morning.

Due to heavy snow in the city and poor visibility, the Buffalo Skyway was closed in both directions Thursday morning from Ridge Road to Church Street. The Buffalo Police Department is advising drivers to use alternate routes in the meantime and to use extra caution on the roadways.

Just before 10 a.m. Buffalo Police reported white out conditions and limited visibility on the roadways. Police say city crews are plowing main and secondary roads. The city is expected to give a storm update at 1 p.m.

The New York State Department of Transportation (NYSDOT) recommends calling 511 or visiting www.511ny.org for real-time travel information.

From Traffic Tracker 2's Dave Cash: The Skyway/Route 5 is CLOSED in both directions from the 190 & Church Street/Delaware Avenue to Ridge Road due to weather conditions. You can use South Park Avenue as an alternate route. @WGRZ pic.twitter.com/Jt9ytAnqU8 — WGRZ TrafficTracker2 (@WGRZTraffic) January 6, 2022

The Lake Effect Snow Warning remains in effect for Erie and Genesee counties until 1 a.m. Friday. According to Storm Team 2, heavy lake effect snow is possible as well as winds gusting up to 40 mph. Snow totals of 10 to 15 inches are possible.

This combination can make for very poor visibility and thus very treacherous driving conditions where travel may become very hazardous or even impossible at times.