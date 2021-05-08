Buffalo Police telling drivers to avoid Niagara Street

The 190 exit ramps at the Peace Bridge are now closed to traffic, in both directions. The delay impacted more than just Buffalo.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A backup near the Peace Bridge has created headaches for commuters on Friday afternoon.

Buffalo Police around 3 p.m. issued a warning for drivers, telling them to "avoid Niagara Street, especially in the northbound direction, from Niagara Square to Porter Avenue."

NITTEC at 3:40 p.m. said congestion for northbound lanes extended as far south as the Smith Street exit. The 190 exit ramps at the Peace Bridge are now closed to traffic, in both directions.

The delay impacted more than just Buffalo. According to NITTEC at 3:40 p.m. Friday, the delay for drivers attempting to cross into Canada was an hour to two hours, with congestion reported as far south as the Witmer Road exit.

The Customs and Immigration Union said border agents in Canada planned a work-to-rule job action Friday at 6 a.m.

That means they will follow every health and safety regulation in the book, which will increase border wait times going into Canada. It's all an attempt for Canadian border agents to get a new contract.