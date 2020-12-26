Skyway closed Saturday due to winter storm

Buffalo Police say the Skyway has been closed in both directions due to severe weather and poor visibility.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — As a winter storm continues to dump snow over most of Western New York, the Buffalo Police Department announced Saturday morning that the Skyway has been closed.

Police say the skyway has been closed in both directions due to severe weather and poor visibility. It was closed just after 6 a.m. and will be closed until further notice.

Drivers are encouraged to take alternate routes at this time.

