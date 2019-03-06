BUFFALO, N.Y. — Commuters in Buffalo might see Department of Public Works officials repairing a number of streets on Monday.

The city began a paving and milling project in an area that includes Michigan, Oak, Seneca, and Swan streets.

The construction project is expected to done by the end of the week.

Lane restrictions can be expected in these places:

On Seneca Street between Oak and Michigan

On Swan Street from Oak to Michigan

On Michigan Street from Seneca to Swan

