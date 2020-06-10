Bridge repair planned Saturday on I-290 west in Amherst

The NYSDOT says bridge deck and bridge joint repair work will close the center and right lanes on the westbound I-290 at Interstate 990.

AMHERST, N.Y. — The New York State Department of Transportation (NYSDOT) announced Tuesday that repair work is scheduled to take place this weekend on Interstate 290 westbound in Amherst.

Repairs are schedule to start Saturday at 9 a.m. and last until about 5 p.m.

The NYSDOT says bridge deck and bridge joint repair work will close the center and right lanes on the westbound I-290 at Interstate 990. The repair work is expected to last one day.

Drivers are also being reminded to slow down through work zones and to Move Over a lane if possible when encountering vehicles along the road displaying red, white, blue, amber or green lights, including maintenance and construction vehicles. They are also reminded that fines are doubled for speeding through a work zone.

