Bridge deck repair work happening Saturday on I-190 south in Niagara Falls

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — Any drivers who plan on traveling on the I-190 south in Niagara Falls on Saturday should plan on experiencing some delays due to bridge deck repair work.

According to the New York State Department of Transportation, repair work is scheduled on the southbound I-190 bridge over US Route 62 (Niagara Falls Boulevard), and will result in lane closures.

The New York State Department of Transportation says traffic on the I-190 south will be reduced to one lane from exit 22 (Niagara Falls Boulevard) to exit 21A (LaSalle Expressway). The repair work is scheduled to take place from 7 a.m. until 3 p.m.

The bridge deck repair work is only expected to last one day; however, the New York State Department of Transportation notes that this work is considered to be weather-sensitive, and could potentially be delayed due to inclement weather.

People traveling on the I-190 Saturday during the times listed above should expect some delays and should plan accordingly.

The New York State Department of Transportation is reminding drivers to slow down through work zones and to move over a lane if possible when encountering vehicles along the road displaying red, white, blue, amber or green lights, including maintenance and construction vehicles. Motorists are also reminded that fines are doubled for speeding through a work zone. Those with two or more convictions for speeding in a work zone could have their driver's license suspended.