Higgins speaks up about potential Kensington Expressway plans

"Let's try to right a historical wrong, and also allow people to continue to move through the expressway," U.S. Rep. Brian Higgins said.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — U.S. Rep. Brian Higgins on Thursday talked about the potential plans for the Kensington Expressway.

Right now, a 30-day public comment session is underway, with 10 plans up for consideration.

Each focuses on the three-quarters of a mile between Best and East Ferry streets, and it ranges in price from zero dollars to $725 million. That "zero" is a plan that suggests doing nothing to the expressway.

The biggest project involves turning it into a tunnel, with space on top for grass and trees. It's a throwback to the old Humboldt Parkway, which was destroyed back in the 1960s to make way for the expressway.

"The condition of the Kensington is atrocious," Higgins said. "I drive down there and nobody would say boy this is nice and new. It's not. It's old, and it's deteriorating, so you're going to have to do something there.