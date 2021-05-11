Black ice causing accidents, delays for drivers Friday morning

Drivers should use extra caution when driving over bridges, overpasses, as well as neighborhood side streets and secondary roads.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Icy conditions Friday morning have caused many accidents and delays around the Buffalo area.

Traffic Tracker 2's Dave Cash is advising drivers to give yourself extra time this morning, reduce your speed, and use extra caution when driving over bridges, overpasses, as well as neighborhood side streets and secondary roads.

Buffalo Police tweeted Friday morning that the Buffalo DPW has crews out on the roads to treat black ice. Police say bridges and overpasses in the southern part of the city are particularly slick.

Buffalo DPW has crews out treating black ice this morning. Bridges & overpasses, particularly in the southern portion of the City are slick. Motorists are asked to used caution. — Buffalo Police Dept (@BPDAlerts) November 5, 2021

A car crash was reported on the I-90 east before exit 54. The crash was reported just after 6 a.m., and as of 6:20 a.m. NITTEC was reporting congestion beyond Route 219 to beyond exit 55 (Ridge Road).

A crash was also reported on the I-190 north beyond exit 2 (Clinton Street) just before 7 a.m. The left lane is currently closed. According to NITTEC, there is traffic congestion on the I-190 for about 0.7 miles, from exit 1 to exit 2.

Two crashes were also reported on the I-290 west. According to NITTEC, the first crash was reported just before 6 a.m. at exit 2 (Colvin Boulevard), and the second crash was reported around 6:46 a.m. just beyond exit 2. Both were cleared before 7:15 a.m.