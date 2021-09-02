Snow causes issues for Tuesday morning commute

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Moderate snow fall is making for some slick roads this morning throughout Western New York.
As of 7:15 a.m. five accidents have caused or are currently causing delays for drivers. There's also congestion reported for a nearly four-mile stretch on the I-90 from beyond the 219 to beyond the 400 (exit 54).
HAMBURG: Traffic Tracker 2's Dave Cash reports a two-vehicle injury accident in Hamburg that is causing the intersection of Lakeview Rd and Route 5 to be blocked off from Lake Shore Road. An eastbound lane of Route 5 is also closed.
BUFFALO: A two-vehicle accident is blocking the left lane of the 190 south where it meets the 198. Traffic is slow from Ontario Street.
BUFFALO: There is a one-vehicle injury accident near Frank's Sunny Italy at the corner of Delaware & Tacoma Avenues.
BUFFALO: A vehicle has spun-out and is now blocking traffic at West Tupper Street and Delaware Avenue.
TOWN OF TONAWANDA: A two-vehicle accident with a truck and SUV is impacting traffic at Colvin Boulevard and Woodcrest Boulevard.
AMHERST: An accident is blocking the center lane of the 290 East at the on-ramp of the 990 South.
Traffic is also slowing down on the I-290 and Rt. 219.
