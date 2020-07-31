x
A portion of Rt. 33 in Cheektowaga will be closed for four hours on Aug 6

Starting at midnight on August 6, Rt. 33 from Cayuga Drive to Genesee Street will be closed for utility work for about four hours.
CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. — The New York State Department of Transportation wants motorists to know that Rt. 33 from Cayuga Drive to Genesee Street, in the Town of Cheektowaga will be closed for a short time next week.

Starting at midnight on August 6, the road will be closed for utility work for about four hours. If you use this road around that time of night, you'll need to take a posted detour. 

The eastbound traffic will take a detour exiting at Dick Road and westbound traffic will take a detour exiting at Cayuga Drive.

You can get up-to-date travel information by calling 511 or visiting www.511ny.org.