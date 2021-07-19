Top 50 tech market? These are the companies that can get Buffalo there

It’s an annual reminder that the sense of startup momentum in Buffalo is mostly useful when weighed against the city’s own history.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — CBRE released its “Scoring Tech Talent” report last week, listing the top 50 markets for tech talent in North America with mention of the “Next 25.”

It’s true that there are many more growth-stage startups, tech entrepreneurs and funding rounds than there were 10 years ago. But there are lots of other places with more breadth — including Rochester and Albany — and that are growing more quickly.