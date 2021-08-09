x
Want to pretend to live on Mars? For a whole year? Apply now

The space agency began taking applications Friday for four people to live in a simulated Mars habitat at the Johnson Space Center in Houston.
Credit: AP
This photo provided by ICON and NASA in August 2021 shows a proposal for the Mars Dune Alpha habitat on Mars. To prepare for eventually sending astronauts to Mars, NASA began taking applications Friday, Aug. 6, 2021, for four people to live for a year in Mars Dune Alpha - a 1,700-square-foot Martian habitat, created by a 3D-printer, and inside a building at Johnson Space Center in Houston. The paid volunteers will work a simulated Martian exploration mission complete with spacewalks, limited communications back home, restricted food and resources and equipment failures. (ICON/NASA via AP)

HOUSTON — Help wanted: NASA is looking for people to spend a year pretending they are isolated on Mars. 

The space agency began taking applications Friday for four people to live in a simulated Mars habitat at the Johnson Space Center in Houston. The paid participants have to eat space food, have limited communications back home, make spacewalks and deal with equipment failures. 

The first of three experiments starts in the fall next year. 

They're not looking for just anybody. You need a master's degree in a science or math field or be a pilot and in great health.

