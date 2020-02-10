How to watch Friday night's NASA rocket launch

Thursday's initial launch was scrubbed due to an issue with ground support operations.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Northrop Grumman Antares rocket and Cygnus spacecraft is now scheduled to perform its 14th cargo mission to the International Space Station on Friday after Thursday's initial launch was scrubbed due to a problem with ground support equipment.

The issue has since been resolved, and next window for the launch of the unmanned supply rocket is Friday night.

The rocket's launch will be livestreamed beginning at 8:45 p.m. on NASA TV and the company's website. The launch is taking place from NASA's Wallops Flight Facility in Virginia with the launch window opening at 9:16 p.m.

The latest local forecast gives a 90 percent favorability of weather conditions. The main weather concern that would possibly postpone a launch is low cloud ceilings.

The Northrop Grumman Antares rocket and Cygnus spacecraft is an unmanned rocket that can carry nearly 8,000 pounds of research, crew supplies and hardware. IF all goes well with the new launch Friday, would make it to the space station Monday.

We are under 2 hours from launch of our NG-14 mission to the @Space_Station from @NASA_Wallops. Are you near the Eastern Shore? You may be able to see our rocket soar to the station from your house. pic.twitter.com/UfkoWIlC15 — Northrop Grumman (@northropgrumman) October 1, 2020