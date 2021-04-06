Workshops planned for Lake Ontario communities to help with planning in event of extreme high water levels

Five sessions will offer the public a chance to participate in the state's Coastal Lakeshore Economy and Resiliency Initiative.

ALBANY, N.Y. — The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) will hold five workshops this month for those who live in communities along the Lake Ontario shoreline.

The intent is to assist those communities with planning and long-term protective measures in the event of periodic extreme water levels under the state's Coastal Lakeshore Economy and Resiliency initiative (CLEAR).

New York State Secretary of State Rossana Rosado said, “I am thrilled to invite the public to participate in the CLEAR initiative. At the Department of State, we provide tools and opportunities to empower communities around the State to better address unique local challenges and achieve their vision for a brighter future. Through CLEAR, we will build on New York’s historic investments in coastal infrastructure as we build toward a more vibrant and resilient New York State.”

Public participation will ensure any plans made are a reflection of local needs and opportunities to help communities adapt in the face of changing lake conditions.