Workers remove dead ash trees at Cazenovia Park

There will be 37 ash trees removed throughout the Olmsted Parks system, and seven of those will be from Cazenovia Park.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Workers were at Cazenovia Park on Wednesday working to remove ash trees from the park.

An invasive species called the ash borer made its way to Erie County about a decade ago, and ultimately kills the tree, so they will be injecting some healthy trees to preserve them and removing the ones that pose a threat to the park.

It's part of a state grant that will remove dead ash trees and replant new trees of different species.

"With this support through New York State DEC we can expedite the removal of the biggest most hazardous trees in the system," according to Michael Sawyer, a forestry manager with Buffalo Olmsted Parks.