WNY Trash Mob, The Tool Library holding Earth Day cleanup competition

BUFFALO, N.Y. — In honor of Earth Day, WNY Trash Mob and The Tool Library are joining forces to host a cleanup competition next week.

The cleanup will be held in the City of Buffalo over the span of three days; from Friday, April 22 to Sunday, April 24. Those who participate in the event will have the opportunity to win prizes while cleaning up the Queen City.

The rules of the competition are pretty simple. You can either register as an individual or small group (a group of less than 10 people) or you can register as an organization or large group (a group larger than 10 people). Once you register, you will receive a 311 "clean up kit" including garbage gloves and bags.

After you register, the only thing left to do is to pick an area to clean up. From there, participants are told to take photos of the trash collected and to upload their photos to Facebook or Instagram. Don't forget to tag @wnytrashmob in your post along with #WNYEarthDay2022.

According to event organizers, prizes for the cleanup competition will be announced during the after party on Sunday, April 24 at the Ukrainian Cultural and Civic Center. Winners will be able to choose their prizes. Some of the prizes include gift baskets from local stores or cash donations to nonprofits.

