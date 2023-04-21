WNY celebrates Earth Day with cleanups and events

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Every year Earth Day includes a wide range of events across the world to show support for our planet.
This year Western New York groups and organizations are planning tree plantings, cleanups, and spring service days to celebrate.
Here's a roundup of some of the events happening during Earth Day weekend.
SATURDAY
- Spring Service Days: The Tool Library is kicking off its Spring Service Days on Saturday with a tree stewardship event at Tyler Street Gardens. Additional service days will take place every Saturday through the end of May.
- Dare to Repair Pop-Up Café: The Tool Library is also hosting a workshop that allows people to bring broken household items for volunteer fixers to repair for free. The event is at North Park Community School on Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon.
- Great Lakes Cleanup, Spring Sweep: This second annual event is being organized by the Buffalo Niagara Waterkeeper. They have partnered with 19 other organizations across the Great Lakes. Volunteers will participate in a massive cleanup across 40 different waterfront sites. The Clean Sweep is from 10 a.m.to 12 p.m. Click here to register for the sweep.
- Woodlawn Beach Cleanup: Assemblymember Jon Rivera and Hamburg Town Supervisor Randy Hoak are hosting a cleanup at Woodlawn Beach. The cleanup is happening from 10 a.m. until noon. Penn Dixie Fossil Park and Nature Reserve will also be there displaying fossils from the Western New York region.
- Re-Tree Planting: Re-Tree volunteers will be planting trees along Buffalo streets leading to City Honors School and Public School 37 Futures Academy. More trees will be planted at Concordia Cemetery, Firemens' Park in West Seneca, Bailey Avenue, Prospect Avenue, and Tifft Nature Preserve. For more information about how you can volunteer, click here.
- Canal Cleanup: North Tonawanda will be participating in the annual Canal Clean Sweep. Volunteers and groups will meet at the large pavilion at Mayor's Park off Sweeney Street at 9:00 a.m. Rakes, gloves, and trash bags will be provided but volunteers are encouraged to bring their own.
- West Side Rowing Club: 8 a.m. (Location TBD)
- Hertel Clean-Up with Delaware Soccer Club: 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the 1400 block of Hertel
- People's Park, Buffalo: 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
- Annual Town of Tonawanda Earth Day Clean Up: 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
- Grant Amherst and Taxpayers Association: 9 a.m. - 12 p.m. at 533 Amherst Street
- Elmwood Village Spring Clean Up: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 875 Elmwood Playground
- Concordia Cemetery: 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at 439 Walden Avenue and Koons Avenue
- Ashland Avenue Block Club: 10 a.m. at 122 Ashland Avenue
- Allen Street Cleanup: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
- Erie County Restorative Justice Coalition: 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. at Ferruy and Wohlers
- Community Garden Party & Earth Day in the Fields: 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Kenfield Public Housing
- Progressive Book Club: 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. at MLK Park
- Packard Court Community Center: 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.
SUNDAY
- Canal Clean Sweep: This is New York's largest Earth Day celebration and runs both Saturday and Sunday. The 18th Annual Canal Clean Sweep is an annual event held across the state's canal system and canalway trail. The weekend cleanup allows hundreds of volunteers to get out and show pride in one of New York's great recreational resources. To register a group or as an individual click here. There are several events happening across Western New York that you can find on the Canal Clean Sweep map.
- Campus Wheelworks Clean Up: 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. at Niagara Street Cycle Track