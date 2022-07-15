Williamsville board approves funds for Ellicott Creek dam repairs

Board members voted during a special meeting Thursday night. The village will split the more than $41,000 tab with the Town of Amherst.

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. — The Williamsville Village Board has voted to move funds for immediate repairs to the Ellicott Creek dam.

The dam has been in need of repairs and has not been in use. Earlier this year, the village announced it would leave the gates open, creating a strong smell of sulfur in the area.

That pushed Amherst to say it would help cover repair costs.

It's something one resident questioned during Thursday's meeting.

"We are moving ahead as planned with any grants with for studies, and the ultimate fix for the host the whole system," said Dan DeLano, the Williamsville deputy mayor. "It needs to be done. We understand that this is essentially a band-aid but it is it is reached an emergency status.