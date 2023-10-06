Volunteers work to clean up the William Gaiter Parkway

Neighbors hope the city steps up to work out a sustainable plan in an effort to keep the community clean.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Volunteers got to work cleaning up the William Gaiter Parkway on Saturday afternoon.

More than a dozen people from the Norfolk Avenue Block Club #1 worked together with the goal of cleaning up their community and taking care of the local trees.

It's an area that sees a lot of illegal dumping near the biking and walking trails.

"We couldn't very well walk to the parks like MLK Park or Delaware Park to get out of our homes and get exercise, when we have that nice green space right next to us," said Angie Davis Leveritte, the president of the Norfolk Avenue Block Club #1.

"But then we walked, and the sidewalks were cracked, the parkway had TVs and couches and trash and broken glass, it wasn't pleasant to walk."