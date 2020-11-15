Volunteers plant trees, help finish 3-year project on Grand Island

Members from Buffalo Niagara Waterkeeper say the project along Spicer Creek was meant to fix steep banks causing shoreline erosion and pollution from run-off.

GRAND ISLAND, N.Y. — Volunteers from across Western New York helped Buffalo Niagara Waterkeeper complete a three-year restoration project on Saturday afternoon.

They did it by planting more than 50 trees along the Spicer Creek, near the River Oaks Golf Club. They helped fund the project along with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

Members from Buffalo Niagara Waterkeeper say the project along the creek was meant to fix steep banks causing shoreline erosion and pollution from run-off.

"It's wonderful to have the community come out and support us," said Emily Root, the director of ecological programs for the group. "People get really excited for these events, so we're very thankful for the support we have here today."

"It's really a very effective way to get a lot of work done, in one day, so we really appreciate the support and it's great to see everybody come out."

More than two acres of land have been restored and 8,000 trees have been planted over the course of the last three years as part of the project.