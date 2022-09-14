Vice president encourages students to pursue climate solutions

The vice president said some long-term climate initiatives in the Inflation Reduction Act could help reduce fossil fuel reliance and provide inflation stability.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Touring the University at Buffalo's GRoW Clean Energy Center, Vice President Kamala Harris on Wednesday spoke with students and encouraged them to pursue climate solutions in their studies, but also when they're looking for work.

The Inflation Reduction Act is a multi-faceted piece of legislation that includes $350 billion for climate and energy initiatives, but the name "Inflation Reduction Act" is a bit of a misnomer. That's because along with money for climate concerns, the legislation is also supposed to lower prescription drug costs, cut the national deficit, and raise taxes on big corporations.

Meanwhile, actual inflation numbers released on Tuesday were little changed despite other efforts by the federal reserve to cool the economy. And while gas prices are down, electricity costs are up.

Vice President Harris said some of the long-term climate initiatives in the Inflation Reduction Act could help reduce fossil fuel reliance and provide inflation stability in the energy sector.

"We know that is not sustainable, and so our administration has invested billions of dollars to boost clean energy production. That means building thousands of new wind turbines and massive solar farms like the one I seen on this campus," the vice president said during her visit to the North Campus at UB.

The vice president discussed energy-efficiency and toured a home built by students, faculty, and staff for a national competition, which is now serving as a clean energy education center.

She added that heading into midterms, the topic of climate change has come up a lot, along with inflation and education.