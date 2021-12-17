Senators Schumer, Gillibrand announce cleanup funds for Eighteen Mile Creek Superfund site

The federal dollars will be used to excavate and dispose of lead and PCB-contaminated sediment within the creek corridor.

NIAGARA COUNTY, N.Y. — A Superfund site in Niagara County has been prioritized for hazardous waste cleanup thanks to funding from the recently passed Infrastructure and Jobs Law.

New York senators Charles Schumer (D) and Kirsten Gillibrand (D) announced that money is being allotted to excavate and dispose of lead and PCB contaminated sediment within the Eighteen Mile Creek corridor.

The site flows north for about 15 miles, discharging to Lake Ontario in Olcott. The corridor extends from the Creek's headwaters at the Barge Canal to Harwood Road in Lockport.

Funds will also be used to excavate and dispose of soil at adjacent upland commercial properties.

“The recently-passed Bipartisan Infrastructure and Jobs Law includes a surge of new funding for the federal Superfund program that we fought hard to deliver, and those dollars are now being put to use to jumpstart long-delayed clean-ups at toxic sites in Elmira, the town of Vestal, and Niagara County,” said Senator Schumer.

“Cleaning up these toxic sites in Elmira, Vestal, and Niagara County is critical to protect the public health, clean up our environment and pave the way for economic regeneration at these locations. I applaud the EPA and President Biden for focusing on improving the Superfund program and moving quickly to put these infrastructure dollars to use to benefit the public and create new jobs.”

“I’m thrilled to announce that key Superfund sites located in Elmira, the town of Vestal, and Niagara County are receiving the funds needed to clean up hazardous waste in these communities. This critical funding is a direct result of the bipartisan infrastructure package and will help clean up these sites in order to keep the surrounding communities safe from exposure to harmful, toxic waste,” said Senator Gillibrand.

“The health of New Yorkers should not be put at risk due to toxic waste dumps – period. I fought alongside Senator Schumer to secure and deliver this funding, and I am grateful to the Biden administration for quickly disbursing this money.”

The Superfund program was established by Congress in 1980 to investigate and facilitate cleanup of the nation’s most complex, uncontrolled, and abandoned hazardous waste sites.