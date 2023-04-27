Residents are still waiting for Battaglia cleanup

It's been 30 days since the court ordered Battaglia Demolition to clean up crushed concrete on its Peabody Street property.

For 30 days, Diane Lemanski and her neighbors have waited for something to happen.

"Nobody has been here to do anything," Lemanski says.

2 On Your Side contacted Battaglia Demolition to get those answers, but they did not respond on Thursday. Lemanski says the city put a jersey barrier at the site's entrance to stop people from illegally dumping, but people who live near worry about breathing in silica dust.

"What's enough time to give them? They had so much time. I think time is enough right now," says neighbor Leonard.

We also contacted the city's inspection commissioner, Cathy Amdur.

In a statement, she said, "The city has taken the case to Housing Court and will continue to address the site at the next court date in June. She added, "The New York State Attorney General's Environmental Protection Bureau has been involved with this owner and site."

"It's going to take time and a significant effort to get this cleaned up. That's why I'm a little concerned we're not seeing movement," Buffalo Common Council member Bryan Bollman said.

For Lemanski, that means more waiting. Adding more time to the 22 year-long battle she's been fighting to get the site cleaned up. She's not giving up.