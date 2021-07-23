Reeking of spoiled sauerkraut: Report to address foul Niagara Falls odor

Cascades Containerboard says the smell is not harmful and is trying to get rid of the odor by installing new equipment, reducing production, and removing sludge.

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — We are the station that is On Your Side, and we’re continuing to stay on top of the situation in Niagara Falls, where a paper mill plant has malfunctioning reactors on site and continues to release an awful odor into the community.

"It's very nauseating, it's very distractive to the drivers, there are people who are speeding over these bridges to put the smell behind them," said Karen Negvesky, a Niagara Falls resident.

2 On Your Side filed a public records request with the state Department of Environmental Conservation, to learn more about the state's investigation into Cascades Containerboard.

What came back?

Numerous documents, photographs, and test results related to the awful smell coming from the plant.

The DEC sent a warning letter to Cascades in late May, detailing resident complaints that the odor was horrendous, nauseating, and reeked of spoiled sauerkraut.

State inspectors have already determined malfunctioning reactors on site and other issues have been causing the odor.

Cascades Containerboard says the smell is not harmful and is trying to get rid of the smell by installing new equipment, reducing paper production, and removing sludge on site.

But according to a letter from the DEC to Cascades dated last week, the state is still seeking confirmation about the steps that have been taken here.

By August 1, Cascades has to submit a report from an expert third-party, identifying sources where the odor is coming from, and provide solutions to fix the problem.

A spokesperson for Cascades says the report is almost done and will be sent to the state next week.

Emails show that the DEC is still getting complaints in recent weeks not only from people in Niagara Falls about this smell, but also in the Town of Niagara and Lewiston.

There was the possibility that the Niagara Falls Water Board could take some of Cascades water flow to address the smell issue, but that has not happened.

According to a notice of violation, the DEC has threatened Cascades Containerboard with fines of up to $37,500 per day per violation. But we have not been told of any violations that have actually been issued.

On Friday, the DEC issued this statement: "DEC’s investigation is ongoing and additional enforcement actions are expected, and should the facility not come into compliance, DEC is prepared to use all legal and regulatory tools available to hold this facility accountable."