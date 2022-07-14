Focus on recycling: Roaming Gnome Festival held downtown

The event is meant for kids of all ages, and it's full of environmental fun activities with Fredrick Lawn Gnomested, also known as Freddie the Gnome.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Roaming Gnome Festival was held Thursday at the downtown Central Library Reading Park.

The event is meant for kids of all ages, and it's full of environmental fun activities with Fredrick Lawn Gnomested, also known as Freddie the Gnome, guiding the way. He's used to introduce environmental topics to people in a fun and accessible way.

So where exactly did the name come from?

"His official name is Fredrick Lawn Gnomested," Erie County recycling coordinator Amy Alduino said. "We had a naming contest. We had over 500 people send in entries. We call him Freddy the Gnome. He goes place to place around Erie County and visits with people, and encourages people to have healthy lawns and healthy homes. "