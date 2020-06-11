Re-Tree volunteers to plant 60 trees in Buffalo's University district

The Re-Tree project began in 2007 as a response to the surprise October snowstorm that hit Western New York, when around 57,000 trees were damaged.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — If you drive around the City of Buffalo this weekend, you might notice some new trees being planted.

Re-Tree volunteers are spending their weekend going around the University district, planting 60 trees.

The Re-Tree project began back in 2007 as a response to the surprise October snowstorm that hit Western New York, when around 57,000 trees were damaged, and organizers want to bring the city back to the way it used to look.

"One tree at a time, we're trying to bring back some of that beauty that Buffalo has once had, especially in the inner city, which has, between diseases and people cutting down trees for their pleasure, we're trying to bring it back," according to Eric Fox, president of Urban Tre Initiative.