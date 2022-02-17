Biden: Infrastructure plan gives $1B for Great Lakes cleanup

Biden travels to Lorain, Ohio, on Thursday to highlight the measure's benefits for the lakes.

LORAIN, Ohio — President Joe Biden's administration says the bipartisan infrastructure law will pump $1 billion into a Great Lakes restoration program.

Biden travels to Lorain, Ohio, on Thursday to highlight the measure's benefits for the lakes. Much of that extra money will help finish cleanup of harbors and rivers polluted with industrial wastes in the last century.

Thirty-one U.S. toxic hot spots were designated around the Great Lakes in 1987. Officials say by 2030 work should be finished at all but three.