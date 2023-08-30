Open Buffalo plans to build new Ecology Center

The 22,000-square-foot space would be on Buffalo's East Side.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The nonprofit Open Buffalo has plans to build a 22,000-square-foot Ecology Center. Right now, it's in the planning stages.

The Eco-Center would be a community gathering space on Buffalo's East Side that could be used year-round. Open Buffalo's Ecology Center has been in the works since 2020.

"Everyone was pushed outside. Everyone was having conversations how do you socially distance? And here on the East Side, we had limited options," Open Buffalo executive director Franchelle Parker said.

Since 2020, Parker says the need for the Eco-Center has only increased.

"We have seen what has happened in super storm season is what I'll call it now. The loss of life of working class and communities of color. People that are venturing out, trying to get food. Replenish their cabinets. And so having a safe space right on the East Side in our own community that fights for climate justice is what we're looking to establish," Parker said.

Parker says the 22,000-square-foot space would be a place for people to gather, work, play, and learn, adding resources that are much needed in the community, including a 500-person event space.

"We talked about a ropes course for young people. We talked about having places where you can compost and grow your own food, but the catalyst is really the sustainability of the design of the project. We know that our current energy consumption can't continue forever and that we have to be innovative in how we power our communities and looking at the Eco-Center as the first step in changing how we live as a community," Parker said.

The hope is to find ten acres in a neighborhood accessible to everyone. Open Buffalo is already eyeing a few spots.

Open Buffalo is in talks with the Biden Administration for help with the $25 million price tag. Private funders have also stepped forward.

They want to secure the land by the end of the year, with the entire project taking three to four years.