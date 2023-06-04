Niagara Falls City Council approves settlement with cryptocurrency mining company

The council says the settlement with U.S. Data Technologies Group and U.S. Data Mining Group includes strict terms to limit noise.

Example video title will go here for this video

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — The Niagara Falls City Council has voted to approve a settlement with a cryptocurrency mining company, meaning a facility on Buffalo Avenue will be able to start operations once again.

The council says the settlement with U.S. Data Technologies Group and U.S. Data Mining Group includes strict terms to limit noise. The company must also work with a third-party to monitor that noise and pay $150,000 in fees.

"They're going to pay for us to have someone come in a third party that will monitor the decibels coming out of the place," Niagara Falls City Council member Kenny Tompkins said.

"They're putting up a wall, a sound barrier wall. We have in place that if we get complaints and it goes over 65 decibels, they have right hours to correct it. If they don't correct, they have a bond,and we are able to draw off of that bond right away."