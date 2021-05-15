State orders South Buffalo business to temporarily cease operations

PVS Chemical Solutions, Inc. was told to pause. The DEC cited a public health risk to people at the Medaille College Sports Complex at Buffalo Color Park.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — PVS Chemical Solutions, Inc., has been ordered by the state to temporarily cease operations at its South Buffalo facility.

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation announced the decision Saturday, citing a public health risk to people at the Medaille College Sports Complex at Buffalo Color Park, which is nearby. Both facilities are south of the 190 and north of South Park Avenue.

In a statement, the DEC said it made the decision "after monitoring at the athletic field found exceedances of emissions of Sulfur Dioxide (SO2) from the facility. State agencies are directing PVS to cease operations until the facility is able to demonstrate it can operate in a manner that does not pose a threat to public health."

PVS Chemical Solutions, located at 55 Elk Street, manufactures sulfuric acid and oleum. Ammonium thiosulfate and sodium bisulfite are also produced and stored at the facility.

"Until PVS can prove it can operate without emitting potentially harmful SO2 into this community, either by altering operations or scaling back production, it should remain shuttered," DEC Commissioner Basil Seggos said in a statement.

"DEC will not hesitate to use our full regulatory authority to protect this community from exposure to potentially dangerous pollution.”

The DEC and New York State health department officials, along with the Erie County health department, will be working together to close the facility.

The DEC said it has received previous complaints about the facility by people who use the Medaille complex. It issued PVS a notice in 2020 and began what it called an administrative enforcement action in March to examine and address the air quality violations.