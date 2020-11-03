NEW YORK, USA — The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) is reminding residents that wildfires are heightened in springtime.

The DEC announced on Wednesday that there will be a statewide ban prohibiting residential bush burning starting next week. Although some areas still have snow, the DEC says warming temperatures can quickly cause wildfire conditions to arise.

"While many associate wildfires with the western United States, the start of spring weather and the potential for dry conditions increase the risk for wildfires in New York," DEC Commissioner Basil Seggos said.

"To protect our communities and natural resources, New York prohibits residential burning during the high-risk fire season to reduce the potential for wildfires. The burn ban has effectively reduced the number of wildfires over the last decade, and we're encouraging New Yorkers to put safety first."

Open burning of debris is the largest single cause of spring wildfires in New York State, according to the DEC.

The brush burning ban will start March 16 and run through May 14. Campfires using charcoal or untreated wood are allowed.

The DEC will post a Fire Danger Map rating forecast daily for the 2020 fire season and the NY Fishing, Hunting & Wildlife App, on DEC's website.

Click here to view the DEC fire danger map.

