New app lets Erie County residents know what can and cannot be recycled

Erie County's Department of Environment and Planning has launched the free, customizable 'Recycle Coach' mobile app.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Ever wonder if something can be recycled or not? Well, now there's an app for that.

The Erie County Department of Environment and Planning has launched a free, customizable mobile app called the "Recycle Coach." It shows residents exactly what can and cannot be recycled.

It also connects residents in Erie County's 44 communities with their personalized collection schedule, shares local disposal information and supplies educational tools to help make it easier to recycle items.

"Our smart phones help us get to the right place, find answers or listen to music," Commissioner Thomas Hersey said. "We're pleased to be able to offer this informative app to make recycling easier. One of the hurdles to recycling can be a simple lack of understanding about what can be recycled and what cannot in each community."

Here's what the app allows you to do:

Stay organized with custom curbside collection and events calendars.

Receive collection reminders and real-time updates on service disruptions.

Receive instantaneous answers to recycling questions.

Become recycling experts with a comprehensive “What Goes Where” search tool, including local disposal information and collection requirements for common and uncommon items.

Help reduce the amount of contamination in the curbside recycling stream by learning how to make mindful and informed recycling decisions.

No smart phone? No problem. All of that same information can be accessed through Erie County's website or through online digital assistants such as Amazon Alexa or Google Home.