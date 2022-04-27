Lewiston man collects bottles for years, turns money over to charities

Angelo Sarkees of Lewiston has been collecting bottles since 2013 and donating them to local soup kitchens, but these Earth Day donations were bigger than usual.

Example video title will go here for this video

LEWISTON, N.Y. — A Western New York man gave back to his community Wednesday afternoon.

Angelo Sarkees is from Lewiston. He has been collecting bottles since 2013 and donating them to local soup kitchens.

He presented checks Wednesday to Community Missions and Heart, Love and Soul, with a grand total of $100,000. Angelo gives back a few times a year but says this one goes along with Earth Day.

"This is my annual Earth Day donation," he said. "I actually tie this in with Earth Day because what I collect stays out of landfills, potential get in the landfill, or potential to be in the environment, and I collect it and keep it out of there, so there's an earth day connection there.

"So I make an Earth Day donation every year, and I make a holiday donation at Christmas and Thanksgiving, kind of remind everyone that this has to be done at the holidays, so those are my two big donations. But then I make 10 to 15 donations smaller than that."

Angelo says he has about 50 to 60 homes who give him their bags every month to deposit them.