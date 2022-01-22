Kenmore, Town of Tonawanda to receive millions for sewer infrastructure improvements

The infrastructure improvements are aimed at helping improve water quality in Two Mile Creek, which has flooded with overflowing sewage water during heavy rains.

TOWN OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. — The Town of Tonawanda and the Village of Kenmore is in line to get millions of dollars in sewer infrastructure improvements.

Lawmakers on Friday announced that the Town of Tonawanda is getting $5 million in state grant funding to rehab sewers and manholes all around town.

The Village of Kenmore will be getting nearly $1 million to repair or replace sewer lines in problem areas.

The sewer infrastructure improvements are aimed at helping improve water quality in Two Mile Creek, which has flooded with overflowing sewage water during heavy rainstorms as recently as September.

"Sometimes these small feeder creeks have really high levels of E Coli, and we know where this comes from. It comes from sewage overflows from plants that were built to handle a different load under a different time," New York State Senator Sean Ryan said.