Ice boom could return this weekend to Niagara River

Since 1964, the ice boom has been used every winter to reduce the amount of ice that goes into the Niagara River.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — This weekend the ice boom could be making its way back into the Niagara River.

The New York Power Authority and Ontario Power Generation says it could go in as early as Friday. The approval means the ice boom could be going in on December 16, or when the water in Lake Erie reaches a temperature of 39 degrees Fahrenheit.

The power authority said as of Tuesday, the temperature was 40 degrees.

According to the New York Power Authority, the earliest the ice boom was removed was on February 28, 2012, while the latest date to start the boom opening happened on May 3, 1971. Last year the boom opening began on March 2.

