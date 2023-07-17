Hochul says unhealthy air from Canadian wildfires could return Monday

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation issued an Air Quality Health Advisory for the entire state on Monday.

ALBANY, N.Y. — Gov. Kathy Hochul warned New Yorkers on Sunday that unhealthy air from the wildfires in Canada could return.

Hochul said the northern and western parts of the state were of particular concern. She said the air quality index was forecasted to be 100 to 150 in those areas, when 0 to 50 is the norm.

The governor discussed air quality concerns during a Sunday news conference, where she also addressed heavy rain and flooding that's happening in the Northeast, including parts of New York.

“As if the rain coming out of the sky isn’t enough, if you start looking up tomorrow you’re going to see a similar situation to what we had a couple of weeks ago because of the air quality degradation resulting from the wildfires in Canada,” she said.

“We’re likely to be issuing a air quality alert for portions of our state. It seems to be projected to be mostly around Western New York and the North Country at this time. But as we saw, it can shift very quickly and start developing in more populated areas.”

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation issued an Air Quality Health Advisory for the entire state on Monday. An Ozone Advisory will also be in effect from 11 a.m. until 11 p.m. Monday.

The state provided New Yorkers with some energy-saving and pollution-reducing steps:

use mass transit instead of driving, as automobile emissions account for about 60 percent of pollution in our cities;

conserve fuel and reduce exhaust emissions by combining necessary motor vehicle trips;

turn off all lights and electrical appliances in unoccupied areas;

use fans to circulate air. If air conditioning is necessary, set thermostats at 78 degrees;

close the blinds and shades to limit heat build-up and to preserve cooled air;

limit use of household appliances. If necessary, run the appliances at off-peak (after 7 p.m.) hours. These would include dishwashers, dryers, pool pumps and water heaters;

set refrigerators and freezers at more efficient temperatures;

purchase and install energy efficient lighting and appliances with the Energy Star label; and

reduce or eliminate outdoor burning and attempt to minimize indoor sources of PM 2.5 such as smoking. A toll-free Air Quality Hotline (1-800-535-1345) has been established by DEC to keep New Yorkers informed of the latest Air Quality situation.