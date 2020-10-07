Goats will be used to help restore land, habitat around Silo City

Six goats will be penned to a safe enclosure, where they will graze through July 17.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — There's a unique way that some land and wildlife habitat will be restored around Silo City in Buffalo.

You'll now be able to see some goats out there grazing on the vegetation to help clean up and restore the land there.

It's a partnership between Silo City, the land conservancy, and a group called Let's Goat Buffalo.

"These goats are not only adorable, they're also important. They're tipping the balance towards a more diverse ecosystem. The result will be beauty and color in the landscape, new homes for butterflies, improved water quality, and a stronger web of life."

Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul was also at Friday's event.

“This collaboration is tackling a major problem of invasive plants in an exciting and innovative way,” Hochul said. “The project with the Western New York Land Conservancy offers a unique opportunity to explore creative solutions while adapting infrastructure for modern use as part of the ongoing efforts to develop The Riverline.

"These goats are an important investment in a revitalized Silo City and will continue to help stimulate growth and success in Buffalo and the entire Western New York region.”

This is just a step in create a new nature trial and greenway connecting Canalside to the Buffalo River by Riverbend.

Six goats will be penned to a safe enclosure, where they will graze through July 17. Their droppings, meanwhile, will add nutrients to the soil, according to Let’s Goat Buffalo.