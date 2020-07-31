For sale: 36,000 acres in Adirondacks for $180 million

The tract known as Whitney Park was owned by Saratoga Springs philanthropist and thoroughbred racing owner Marylou Whitney. She died last year.

LONG LAKE, N.Y. — A 36,000-acre tract of lakes and forest in the Adirondacks is on the market for $180 million.

Her widower, John Hendrickson, told the Wall Street Journal he plans to sell the estate that includes the great camp Deerlands near Long Lake

The property has been listed as a state acquisition priority for 50 years.