Foliage report for October 6 to 13: Western New York nears peak

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The temperatures are starting to trend on the chilly side, and more and more leaves are now turning as we get deeper into October.

According to the New York State foliage report for the week of October 6 to 13, some parts of Erie County including Springville and Boston could see a 70% change during the weekend. The same goes for Buffalo, which it says will be near-peak for the season.

In Wyoming County, spotters in Warsaw say that they "expect 75% leaf transition and a bright, near-peak spectrum of fall color."

Down south, spotters in Ellicottville predicted peak foliage during the week with "bright shades of orange and brilliant pops of red."

Spotters in Machias believed they would see leaf changes of 95% soon.