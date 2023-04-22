Earth Day: Volunteers across WNY do their part to help the planet

Dozens of volunteers from Re-Tree worked to plant native trees at places such as Firemen's Park, Tifft Nature Preserve, and Concordia Cemetery.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Saturday was Earth Day, and all across Western New York people were doing their part to help the environment.

Dozens of volunteers from Re-Tree worked to plant native trees at places such as Firemen's Park, Tifft Nature Preserve, and Concordia Cemetery. They also made a few stops at local schools, including Futures Academy.

"It helps the environment. They need to make sure that we are safe and this environment in which we live will help us, so the trees then will help us in terms of a safe and great environment," said Cecelia Henderson, the president of Xi Epsilon Omega in Amherst.

The next Re-Tree Western New York planting event is coming up later this year on November 4.