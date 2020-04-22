BUFFALO, N.Y. — April 22, 2020 marks the 50th anniversary of Earth Day celebrated in the United States.

Earth Day began as grassroots movements in the late 1960s, which brought to light the implications urbanization and modernization were having on the environment. From air quality to resource depletion, lawmakers, scientists, and activists came together to observe the first Earth Day on April 22, 1970. Within a year, these initial efforts lead to the creation of the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and the first environmental laws in the United States.

Since then, Earth Day has become a globally accepted call to action. This day serves as a reminder of the current state of the planet and how modern society can change it.

Though implications from the coronavirus have changed Earth Day celebrations this year, many organizations have adapted and are providing new resources for the occasion. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Association (NOAA) is providing educational materials such as videos, worksheets, and guides to families who are home. Those can be found here.

Locally, Buffalo Recycles has made a whole week out of Earth Day with several challenges geared towards making homes more eco-friendly.

